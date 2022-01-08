Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,234.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,740.34. 1,487,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,410. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,908.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,784.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

