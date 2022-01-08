Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 13.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,784.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

