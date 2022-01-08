Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alphabet worth $4,637,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,903,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,912.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,782.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

