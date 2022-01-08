AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF opened at $20.84 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.