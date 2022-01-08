Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. Analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

