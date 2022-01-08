Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

