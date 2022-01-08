Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

