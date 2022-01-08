Amalgamated Bank Has $354,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

CWEN stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.