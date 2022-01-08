Amalgamated Bank Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $219,000.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

