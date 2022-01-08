Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jamf were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 3.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last three months.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

