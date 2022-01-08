Amalgamated Bank Sells 243 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

