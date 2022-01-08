Amalgamated Bank Sells 760 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

