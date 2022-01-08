Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 34 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,454.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,436.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
