Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.
AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
AMCR opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
About Amcor
Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.