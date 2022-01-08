Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,349,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.