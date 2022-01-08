American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 1,075,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.