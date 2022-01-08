American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

