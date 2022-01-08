Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $385.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $319.33 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $323.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

