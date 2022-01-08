Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 910.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.