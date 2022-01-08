Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

