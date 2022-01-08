Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 63,543 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 199,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

