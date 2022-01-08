Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

