Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.31 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,223. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

