Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. lifted their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

