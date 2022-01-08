Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.04. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.