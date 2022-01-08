Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Billion

Brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $21.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.33 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

DIS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

