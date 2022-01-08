Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $239.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.90 million. Zscaler posted sales of $157.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $261.53. 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,685. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

