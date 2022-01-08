Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.64. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.