Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.77. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

