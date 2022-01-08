Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

