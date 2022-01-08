Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $204.71

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.13. 594,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

