Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $10.08

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amarin by 45.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 682,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Amarin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 756,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.