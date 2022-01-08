Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) PT at GBX 83.17

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 37.11 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.06 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.68).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

