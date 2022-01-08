Analysts Set Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Price Target at $150.00

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

