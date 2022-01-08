Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Target Price at GBX 1,113.13

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($15.00).

Several brokerages have commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.45) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

LON:FRES traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 819.80 ($11.05). 756,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,702. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 846.65. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,258.33 ($16.96).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

