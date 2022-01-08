Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $29.86

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 2,745,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.