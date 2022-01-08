Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price at $56.20

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

