Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) PT at $12.00

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.