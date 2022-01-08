Analyzing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -27.22% -44.64% -10.08% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 8 9 1 0 1.61 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus price target of $87.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.22%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.83%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million 10.65 -$52.75 million ($2.01) -34.09 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Real Good Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

