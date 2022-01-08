Analyzing Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 61.95% 9.74% 2.67% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.38 $21.84 million $1.52 9.70 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

