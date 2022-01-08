Analyzing Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Reliant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.61 $17.55 million $4.84 9.79 Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 3.88 $31.41 million $3.03 11.72

Reliant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliant Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Santa Cruz County Bank and Reliant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Reliant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.13%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A Reliant Bancorp 29.30% 15.37% 1.71%

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

