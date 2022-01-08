Anchor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $518.65 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $518.65 million and $12.62 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003506 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,161,095 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

