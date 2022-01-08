Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADRZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
ADRZY stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.