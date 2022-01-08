Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADRZY stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

