Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26,757.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 128,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE AM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

