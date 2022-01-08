Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.39 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $45.12 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

