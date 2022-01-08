Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

