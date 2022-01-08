Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

