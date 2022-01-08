Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
