Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

