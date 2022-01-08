Argus Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 109.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.