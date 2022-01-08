Arion (ARION) Market Cap Hits $51,392.72

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $51,392.72 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07405581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.16 or 0.99827242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006729 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,301,030 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.